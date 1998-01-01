Sports ticker & scores from Ticker Technologies, a leading data provider of stock ticker products and financial content solutions since 1998.

|
Sports Ticker
A full range of sports coverage is included, with breakdowns by sport, by country, and by team.
Intra-game sports scores for the major sports including baseball, basketball, football, hockey, and soccer.
Las Vegas odds, statistics, previews, weather, and other topics are covered.
Sports Categories Include
Client Testimonials
"Ticker Technologies provides a superb service. We have received excellent response to our custom
development needs. Our service uptime has been perfect. We are lucky to have found such a reliable company for
our needs."
Sports Scores & Information
Sports ticker
Live scores updates enable sports ticker applications for current sports scores and breaking headlines.
Sports Scores
Covering all major sports scores including Baseball (MLB), Football (NFL & College), Basketball (NBA & College), Hockey (NHL & College), Golf (PGA), Soccer (MLS, World Cup, International), and Racing (Nascar).
XML Sports Feed
XML (eXtensible Markup Language) based data API (Application Programming Interface), accessed via the Internet, using a simple HTTP request over port 80 or HTTPS request over port 443.
Stats — Scores — Results — Schedules — Standings — Players — Teams — Profiles — Rosters — Transactions
† Setup fee may apply; rates scale upward dependant on client usage and needs.